The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives $21.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NAPA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.
NYSE NAPA opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About The Duckhorn Portfolio
The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.
