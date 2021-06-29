The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Receives $21.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NAPA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Duckhorn Portfolio from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get The Duckhorn Portfolio alerts:

NYSE NAPA opened at $21.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66. The Duckhorn Portfolio has a 1-year low of $16.16 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.10. On average, research analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in The Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Duckhorn Portfolio

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Duckhorn Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.