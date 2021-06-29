The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $311.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $331.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $316.71. 893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,103. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $183.91 and a 52 week high of $318.34. The company has a market capitalization of $114.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.95.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

In related news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $8,305,787.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,131 shares in the company, valued at $18,021,191.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $82,946,515 over the last quarter. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.73% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.