The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 32.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.50 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,458.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hain Celestial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.22.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

