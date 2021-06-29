The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Sells $437,875.00 in Stock

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $437,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,497 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,049.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total value of $433,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total transaction of $398,150.00.

Shares of The Hershey stock traded down $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $173.29. The stock had a trading volume of 13,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,954. The company has a 50 day moving average of $170.36. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $125.50 and a twelve month high of $175.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is 51.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Hershey by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in The Hershey by 2,728.6% during the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSY shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

