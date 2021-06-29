The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.21.

HNST has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Honest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

NASDAQ:HNST opened at $16.14 on Friday. The Honest has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

