The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.700-$9.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.76 billion-$7.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.96 billion.

Shares of SJM traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.68. The J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $102.87 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.83.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $123.80.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

