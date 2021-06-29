The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 337,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,905 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $59,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 157.9% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.30.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $191.60 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

