The Sandbox (SAND) Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 29th. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $153.98 million and approximately $32.25 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 31.8% higher against the dollar. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 707,992,326 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

