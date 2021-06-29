The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.46.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMPL shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $36.49 on Tuesday. The Simply Good Foods has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $37.83. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,261,000 after acquiring an additional 512,865 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after acquiring an additional 347,145 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,037,000 after acquiring an additional 180,323 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,021,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,507,000 after acquiring an additional 55,577 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

