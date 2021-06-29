The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRWF) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,924,600 shares, a decline of 87.2% from the May 31st total of 14,991,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,082,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPRWF shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $0.40 target price (down from $0.55) on shares of The Supreme Cannabis in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised The Supreme Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

OTCMKTS:SPRWF remained flat at $$0.27 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,565. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28. The Supreme Cannabis has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.48.

The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc engages in the production of medical cannabis products in Canada. The company was formerly known as Supreme Pharmaceuticals Inc and changed its name to The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc in December 2017. The Supreme Cannabis Company, Inc was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

