The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.07 Billion

Equities analysts expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to post sales of $1.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Timken’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.07 billion. The Timken posted sales of $803.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Timken will report full-year sales of $4.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.26 billion to $4.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Timken.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TKR shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In related news, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $248,123.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $2,995,461.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,190,116.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in The Timken by 346.0% during the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after buying an additional 68,145 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 99.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 2.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 5.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in The Timken by 21.3% during the first quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 16,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $79.44 on Tuesday. The Timken has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

