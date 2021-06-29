The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Position Lessened by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 98.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,509 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTD. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 183.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in The Trade Desk by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at $8,292,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 29,008 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $676.67, for a total transaction of $19,628,843.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,632,272.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,974 shares of company stock worth $50,906,235 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $79.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $637.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 2.49. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $97.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TTD. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $600.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on The Trade Desk from $851.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.62.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

