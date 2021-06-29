The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.32.

WU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other news, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $69,448.50. Also, CFO Rajesh K. Agrawal sold 109,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $2,732,274.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 519,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,966,265.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WU. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Western Union by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The Western Union has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $26.61.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a return on equity of 775.45% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Western Union will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

