Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.78.

TRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE TRI opened at $98.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of $66.66 and a 52 week high of $99.42.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 98.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 41.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,713,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $675,686,000 after buying an additional 72,260 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,849,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,719,000 after buying an additional 1,126,585 shares in the last quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. now owns 3,223,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $282,262,000 after buying an additional 173,475 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,178,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,380,000 after buying an additional 156,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,530,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,566,000 after buying an additional 210,524 shares in the last quarter. 22.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

