Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$1.25 to C$1.75. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure traded as high as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.46, with a volume of 252684 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.41.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “na” rating and issued a C$1.50 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.90, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of C$495.16 million and a P/E ratio of 42.73.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

