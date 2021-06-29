Tierion (TNT) Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 29th. One Tierion coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tierion has traded down 13.7% against the dollar. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $52.14 million and $48,568.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tierion alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00056466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00020520 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $251.46 or 0.00704245 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00039526 BTC.

Tierion Coin Profile

Tierion (CRYPTO:TNT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Buying and Selling Tierion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tierion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tierion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.