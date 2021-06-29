Todd Foley Sells 9,943 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Stock

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Director Todd Foley sold 9,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $333,189.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Todd Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Todd Foley sold 622 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $20,513.56.

On Monday, June 21st, Todd Foley sold 16,562 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $571,389.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Todd Foley sold 14,328 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $484,286.40.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Todd Foley sold 15,523 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $538,337.64.

On Monday, June 7th, Todd Foley sold 10,186 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $332,878.48.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Todd Foley sold 9,824 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $313,582.08.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Todd Foley sold 10,590 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $346,928.40.

On Monday, May 24th, Todd Foley sold 9,782 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $333,761.84.

On Thursday, May 20th, Todd Foley sold 4,387 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $152,185.03.

On Tuesday, May 18th, Todd Foley sold 10,312 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $352,257.92.

Shares of RPTX opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.92. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.45 and a twelve month high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 70.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on RPTX. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repare Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

About Repare Therapeutics

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

