Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 71.6% from the May 31st total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.7 days.

OTCMKTS:TKYMF opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.25. Tokuyama has a 12 month low of $24.25 and a 12 month high of $24.25.

Tokuyama Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

