Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$106.87. Toromont Industries shares last traded at C$106.28, with a volume of 78,154 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TIH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$105.00 price target on shares of Toromont Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$100.00 to C$106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$99.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Toromont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$105.00 to C$114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toromont Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$112.44.

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.77 billion and a PE ratio of 33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$104.62.

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$806.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$748.40 million. Research analysts predict that Toromont Industries Ltd. will post 4.4099999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

In other news, Director Scott Medhurst sold 958 shares of Toromont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$105.30, for a total transaction of C$100,877.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 217,571 shares in the company, valued at C$22,910,226.30. Insiders have sold 1,658 shares of company stock worth $177,499 in the last quarter.

Toromont Industries Company Profile (TSE:TIH)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.