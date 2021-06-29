Toronado Partners LLC Has $33.98 Million Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Toronado Partners LLC decreased its position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,330,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 108,433 shares during the period. Mitek Systems makes up approximately 11.0% of Toronado Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Toronado Partners LLC owned 5.41% of Mitek Systems worth $33,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Mitek Systems by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 28,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 211,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

MITK stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $19.33. 6,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,097. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $19.88. The firm has a market cap of $832.23 million, a PE ratio of 86.59 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.97 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

In other Mitek Systems news, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 11,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total value of $219,444.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,731.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

