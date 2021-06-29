Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Director Sells C$141,440.00 in Stock

Touchstone Exploration Inc. (TSE:TXP) Director Paul Raymond Baay sold 104,000 shares of Touchstone Exploration stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total transaction of C$141,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,612,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,192,790.56.

Shares of TXP traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.40. The company had a trading volume of 247,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,145. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.59. Touchstone Exploration Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.84 and a 1-year high of C$3.06. The company has a market cap of C$293.16 million and a PE ratio of -73.68.

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 26th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.41 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Touchstone Exploration Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

