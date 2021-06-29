Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,742 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,122% compared to the average volume of 388 put options.
NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 26.76, a current ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.45. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $18.52.
Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.
