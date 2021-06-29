Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,742 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,122% compared to the average volume of 388 put options.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 26.76, a current ratio of 26.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.45. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 91.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.76%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.19.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $55,539.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

