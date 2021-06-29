Traders Buy High Volume of ZTO Express (Cayman) Put Options (NYSE:ZTO)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 3,632 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 915% compared to the typical daily volume of 358 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 394.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,306,000 after buying an additional 3,181,095 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,808,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,738,000 after purchasing an additional 723,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,165,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $587,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,436 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a report on Monday, March 29th.

NYSE ZTO opened at $30.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.23. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

