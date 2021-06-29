Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 17,226 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,406% compared to the typical volume of 1,144 call options.
Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.
Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
STWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.
In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 15.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 167,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.
Starwood Property Trust Company Profile
Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.
Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.