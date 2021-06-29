Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 17,226 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,406% compared to the typical volume of 1,144 call options.

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.56. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $13.14 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

STWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

In related news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 929,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,803,444.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 15.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 167,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

