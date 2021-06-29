Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,021 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,843% compared to the average volume of 104 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Imperial Oil by 11.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after buying an additional 18,553 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 142,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 30,353 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 32,123,413 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,711,000 after purchasing an additional 135,301 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 48,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in Imperial Oil by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,437 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.99. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2196 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -40.24%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Imperial Oil from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

