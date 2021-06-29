TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Receives C$14.63 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.63.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. CSFB dropped their target price on TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get TransAlta alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 168,831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$1,848,699.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$576,922.65.

TSE:TA opened at C$12.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion and a PE ratio of -8.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.71. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$7.67 and a 1 year high of C$12.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$642.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransAlta will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.52%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.