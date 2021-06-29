TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,884 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,620,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,873 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in TransUnion by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,686,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $781,771,000 after buying an additional 1,042,233 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,780,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,278,000 after buying an additional 808,689 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,453,000 after buying an additional 366,973 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,093,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,106,000 after buying an additional 136,361 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRU opened at $109.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.24. TransUnion has a one year low of $78.02 and a one year high of $111.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.52%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist upped their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TransUnion from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. TransUnion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.08.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $119,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,768,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,353,970 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

