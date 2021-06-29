Treatt plc (LON:TET) Announces GBX 2 Dividend

Treatt plc (LON:TET) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:TET opened at GBX 1,187.47 ($15.51) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,159.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £708.28 million and a P/E ratio of 52.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92. Treatt has a 52 week low of GBX 489 ($6.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,225 ($16.00).

Treatt Company Profile

Treatt plc manufactures and supplies various natural extracts and ingredients to the flavor, fragrance, beverage, and consumer product industries in the United Kingdom, Germany, Ireland, the United States, China, and internationally. It offers flavor ingredients, such as citrus, coffee, tea, health and wellness, and fruits and vegetables extracts; aroma, natural, and high impact chemicals; and herb, spice, and floral ingredients.

