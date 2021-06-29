Treatt plc (LON:TET) Announces GBX 2 Dividend

Treatt plc (LON:TET) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
LON:TET opened at GBX 1,187.47 ($15.51) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,159.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £708.28 million and a P/E ratio of 52.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.92. Treatt has a 52 week low of GBX 489 ($6.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,225 ($16.00).
Treatt Company Profile
Featured Article: What defines an oversold asset?
Receive News & Ratings for Treatt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treatt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.