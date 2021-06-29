Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Trebia Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TREB) by 91.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562,479 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Trebia Acquisition worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Trebia Acquisition by 44.1% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 8,453 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 232.8% during the first quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 399,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,978,000 after buying an additional 279,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,596,000. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition by 8.3% during the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 650,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,475,000 after buying an additional 49,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREB opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. Trebia Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89.

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

