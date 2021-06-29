Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 8,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $68.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.96. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

