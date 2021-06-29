Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 37,835 GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.09% of GAN at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAN in the fourth quarter worth $17,081,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GAN by 165.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,240,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,156,000 after purchasing an additional 772,503 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAN in the fourth quarter worth $13,182,000. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAN in the first quarter worth $4,663,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAN in the fourth quarter worth $5,009,000. 42.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GAN shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $28.00) on shares of GAN in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

GAN stock opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $736.84 million and a P/E ratio of -20.64. GAN Limited has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $31.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.26.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. GAN had a negative net margin of 46.37% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. Analysts expect that GAN Limited will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Goldberg sold 7,500 shares of GAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,159.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Jr. Smurfit sold 3,500 shares of GAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $61,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 290,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,117,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,655 shares of company stock worth $254,405. Insiders own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business supplier of internet gambling software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and online sports betting applications in the United States, Italy, the United Kingdom and Channel Islands, and internationally. The company operates through Real Money iGaming (RMiG) and Simulated Gaming (SIM) segments.

