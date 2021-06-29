Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 4,740 Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 2,047.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 2.9% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,045,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,798,000 after acquiring an additional 168,549 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 30.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Twist Bioscience by 34.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 19,999.0% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,282,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,802,000 after buying an additional 1,275,735 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider William Banyai sold 19,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $2,731,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 420,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,792,775.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Paula Green sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.60, for a total transaction of $35,798.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,903,060.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,057 shares of company stock valued at $14,927,322 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $126.34 on Tuesday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12-month low of $40.17 and a 12-month high of $214.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.62 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.55.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.02). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 109.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.47%. The business had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

TWST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

