Trexquant Investment LP Invests $679,000 in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Medifast by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,210,000 after purchasing an additional 85,315 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Medifast by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,404,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Medifast by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 202,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medifast by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,929,000 after purchasing an additional 15,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medifast during the 4th quarter valued at $29,448,000. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MED. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Medifast from $302.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Medifast from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Scott Schlackman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.23, for a total value of $310,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel R. Chard sold 5,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.42, for a total transaction of $1,598,222.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,911 shares in the company, valued at $34,552,496.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,939 shares of company stock worth $6,219,458. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MED stock opened at $274.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.44. Medifast, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $336.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.21.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $340.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.12 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 85.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

Medifast Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

