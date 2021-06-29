Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,847,000 after buying an additional 420,385 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Donaldson by 3.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,073,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,618,000 after buying an additional 60,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Donaldson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,741,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,330,000 after buying an additional 14,632 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,604,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,346,000 after purchasing an additional 49,623 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Donaldson by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,399,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,211,000 after purchasing an additional 750,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

DCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Donaldson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

In related news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total value of $917,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,819.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

DCI stock opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.26. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.88 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.