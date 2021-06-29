Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.06% of Monarch Casino & Resort as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $65.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 1.79.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 92,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 26.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCRI. Truist lifted their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

