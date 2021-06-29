Trexquant Investment LP Sells 20,346 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 51.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,346 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soros Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 97.8% during the first quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 265,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 131,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the first quarter valued at about $526,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 697,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,489,000 after purchasing an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 83.8% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 148,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 67,756 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 43.6% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 48,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 14,752 shares during the period. 17.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $36.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.71. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Warner Music Group had a negative return on equity of 1,870.00% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WMG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Warner Music Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

