Trexquant Investment LP Takes $642,000 Position in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAAS stock opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.26. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.84 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

PAAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

