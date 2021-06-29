Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Short Interest Update

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 1,128.6% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 102,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of TRT opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.88. Trio-Tech International has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Get Trio-Tech International alerts:

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter.

In other news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $53,004.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,385.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 46.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRT. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trio-Tech International during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trio-Tech International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Trio-Tech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trio-Tech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.