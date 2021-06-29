Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Short Interest Update

Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, an increase of 595.3% from the May 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRRSF opened at $133.32 on Tuesday. Trisura Group has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $133.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $119.69.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRRSF shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Trisura Group from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Trisura Group from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Trisura Group from $119.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Trisura Group from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$158.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trisura Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.67.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

