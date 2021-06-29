trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TRVG shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on trivago from $2.40 to $2.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered trivago from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in trivago during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in trivago during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in trivago during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in trivago during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in trivago during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of trivago stock opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64. trivago has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.88.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $46.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that trivago will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

