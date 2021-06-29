TrueFeedBack (TFBX) Trading Up 42.9% Over Last Week

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFBX) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 29th. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $11.32 million and $87,884.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded up 42.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.30 or 0.00055860 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00020220 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.68 or 0.00692450 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000326 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00039439 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com . TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain . TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

