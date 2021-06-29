Truist Boosts Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Price Target to $25.00

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) had its price target raised by Truist from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BNL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.17.

Shares of BNL opened at $23.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.01. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. Analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a boost from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNL. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

