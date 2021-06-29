TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TTM Technologies, Inc. is a leading global printed circuit board manufacturer, focusing on quick-turn and volume production of technologically advanced PCBs, backplane assemblies and electro-mechanical solutions. TTM stands for time-to-market, representing how TTM’s time-critical, one-stop manufacturing services enable customers to shorten the time required to develop new products and bring them to market. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.04.

TTMI stock opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.65. TTM Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $15.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.62.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $41,861.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,445.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,384 shares of company stock worth $1,765,241. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,099,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,450,000 after purchasing an additional 857,869 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 10.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,677,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,318,000 after acquiring an additional 357,104 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,750,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 7.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,175,000 after acquiring an additional 194,464 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in TTM Technologies by 3,187.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,701,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618,944 shares during the period.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

