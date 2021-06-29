TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Shares Down 2.1%

TUI AG (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) was down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.19. Approximately 1,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98.

About TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF)

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

