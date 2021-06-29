Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY) Lowered to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. (OTCMKTS:THBIY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THBIY opened at $1.19 on Friday. Türkiye Halk Bankasi A.S. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.09.

TÃ¼rkiye Halk Bankasi A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. The company offers various deposit products, including e-deposits, deposit accounts with investment funds, child accounts, accumulated deposit accounts, producing deposit accounts, current TL accounts, time deposit TL/FX accounts, current FX accounts, gold deposit accounts, and safety deposit boxes.

