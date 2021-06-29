Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,255 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $7,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 16.7% during the first quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,227,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 10.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 10.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 552,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,308,000 after purchasing an additional 53,251 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 8.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.80.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total value of $151,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 137,523 shares of company stock valued at $48,782,968 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twilio stock traded up $6.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $400.94. 11,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,951. The company has a fifty day moving average of $339.92. The stock has a market cap of $69.24 billion, a PE ratio of -102.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 12.19, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.56 and a 12 month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.