UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $336.30 Million Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,461,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,079 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.65% of AON worth $336,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 348.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 318.2% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

AON opened at $240.93 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $260.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.71.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

