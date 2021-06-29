UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $362.62 Million Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,965,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 619,571 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $362,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 216.2% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,533,000 after acquiring an additional 202,588 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,266,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.41.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $211.99 on Tuesday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.38 and a 1 year high of $216.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.19%.

In other news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,271 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total transaction of $259,627.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

