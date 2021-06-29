UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 2,832 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,090,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $485,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,954,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,410,000 after purchasing an additional 211,818 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,847,000 after purchasing an additional 112,855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,513,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,216,000 after purchasing an additional 225,572 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 43.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,514,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,424,000 after purchasing an additional 757,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,136,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,820,000 after purchasing an additional 204,250 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.64, for a total transaction of $251,850.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,911.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 1,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.85, for a total value of $405,366.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,071.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,486 shares of company stock worth $4,268,471. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $246.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -560.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.82 and a 1-year high of $269.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $254.77.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a positive return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.10%.

AMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.11.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

