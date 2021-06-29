UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 285,979 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,731,703 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 285,979 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $410,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 320 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total transaction of $4,061,917.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,444,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 789 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $126,516.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,003.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock valued at $18,624,436. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of VMware from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

VMW opened at $158.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $66.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.77. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.79 and a 12-month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.76. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid and multi-cloud, modern applications, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer and utilizes its hypervisor software, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to all applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a hybrid cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

